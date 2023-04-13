This cute home in Essex Junction is decked out with hardwood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The home sits on a corner lot, maximizing the amount of property owned.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $495,000
Square Feet: 1,799
HIGHLIGHTS: one attached garage space, stainless steel appliances
Listed by Wen Dong of KW Vermont
