This house in Essex Junction has a formal dining space and a large back deck for enjoying the warm weather. The spacious kitchen is the perfect place to cook up a meal and there is a side yard large enough for a garden.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $410,000
Square Feet: 1,732
HIGHLIGHTS: lots of closet space, formal dining space
Listed by Matt Lumsden of Matt Lumsden Real Estate
