This four bedroom, four bathroom condo in the Town of Essex has it all and includes hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and a hot tub. The neighborhood includes a pool, tennis courts and playground.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $525,000
Square Feet: 3,229
HIGHLIGHTS: $270 HOA fee, gas fireplace, hot tub
Listed by Kristin Foley of Flat Fee Real Estate
