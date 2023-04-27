This condo in Essex Junction has two bedrooms that each have a walk-in closet and full bathroom. High ceilings and dark hardwood floors give the home a modern feel. There is also a deck for enjoying the warmer weather. Showings begin tomorrow!
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $325,000
Square Feet: 1,588
HIGHLIGHTS: $328 monthly HOA fee, deck, walk in closets
Listed by Dianne Villa of KW Vermont
