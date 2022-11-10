This ranch in Essex Junction has been well taken care of and it shows. In addition to its updated kitchen appliances and well maintained wood floors there is a partially finished basement that has possibilities to serve as another bedroom or for storage.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $329,000
Square Feet: 925
HIGHLIGHTS: fresh paint, updated appliances, well maintained wood floors
Listed by Darcy Handy of RE/MAX North Professionals
