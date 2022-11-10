131 Iroquois Avenue, Essex Junction

This ranch in Essex Junction has been well taken care of and it shows. In addition to its updated kitchen appliances and well maintained wood floors there is a partially finished basement that has possibilities to serve as another bedroom or for storage.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $329,000

Square Feet: 925

HIGHLIGHTS: fresh paint, updated appliances, well maintained wood floors

Listed by Darcy Handy of RE/MAX North Professionals

