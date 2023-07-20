This charming colonial style home in Essex includes a upstairs accessory apartment. The spacious backyard has a broad deck and mature landscaping which helps to provide a private atmosphere to the home. It also has almost 2000 square feet of living space.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $545,000
Square Feet: 1,968
HIGHLIGHTS: five parking spaces, hardwood floors, large deck
Listed by Matt Lumsden of Matt Lumsden Real Estate
