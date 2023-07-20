10 Richard Street, Essex

This charming colonial style home in Essex includes a upstairs accessory apartment. The spacious backyard has a broad deck and mature landscaping which helps to provide a private atmosphere to the home. It also has almost 2000 square feet of living space.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Price: $545,000

Square Feet: 1,968

HIGHLIGHTS: five parking spaces, hardwood floors, large deck

Listed by Matt Lumsden of Matt Lumsden Real Estate

