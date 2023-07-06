This cute home in Essex Junction has a cozy sunroom for relaxing after a long days work. The backyard's hedges and flowers also make the space a lovely retreat from the outside world.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $424,900
Square Feet: 1,854
HIGHLIGHTS: sunroom, laundry room, backyard with mature landscaping
Listed by Erica Lumsden of Matt Lumsden Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.