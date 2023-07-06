10 South Street, Essex Junction

This cute home in Essex Junction has a cozy sunroom for relaxing after a long days work. The backyard's hedges and flowers also make the space a lovely retreat from the outside world. 

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $424,900

Square Feet: 1,854
 
HIGHLIGHTS: sunroom, laundry room, backyard with mature landscaping
Listed by Erica Lumsden of Matt Lumsden Real Estate

