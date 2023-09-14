This cozy condo in Essex Town has white kitchen cabinets and decorative wood ceiling beams in the living room and kitchen/dining area. There is lots of storage space available in a storage shed behind the property and a large primary bedroom with three closets.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $275,000
Square Feet: 960
HIGHLIGHTS: $200 monthly HOA fee, end unit condo, decorative wood ceiling beams
Listed by Michelle Desautels of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
