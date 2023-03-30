Showings begin on Saturday, April 1 for this townhouse in Essex. This condo has plenty of storage including in the basement and garage, which both have a lot of space.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $374,950
Square Feet: 1,710
HIGHLIGHTS: one attached garage space, $215 HOA fee,
Listed by The Theresa Ferrara Team at Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
