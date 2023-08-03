This house in Essex has four garage spaces and over 10 acres of land. The large kitchen is a chefs dream with a massive island and modern appliances.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three quarter)
Price: $495,000
Square Feet: 2,642
HIGHLIGHTS: ten acres of land, mountain views, spacious kitchen
Listed by Elise Polli of Polli Properties
