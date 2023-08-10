This house in Essex benefits from an abundance of natural light from a collection of windows throughout the home. With a primary suite with a jacuzzi tub, a guest suite with almost 3,000 square feet of living space the home has plenty of interesting features.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 half)
Price: $649,000
Square Feet: 2,880
HIGHLIGHTS: $110 annual HOA fee, 0.37 acres of land, vaulted ceilings
Listed by Elliot Rocheleau of Flex Realty
