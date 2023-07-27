This home in Essex has a unique and luxurious kitchen with quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and top of the line appliances. A grand entryway makes a statement and the open floor plan gives the home a spacious feel.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Price: $965,000
Square Feet: 2,760
HIGHLIGHTS: 0.46 acres, quartz countertops, wood burning fireplace
Listed by Holmes & Eddy of KW Vermont
