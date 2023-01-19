This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)
Price: $750,000
Square Feet: 3,781
HIGHLIGHTS: massive garage, covered porch, back deck
Listed by Mike Conroy and Dave Kleh of KW Vermont
