7 Jackson Street, Essex Junction

This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business.

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)

Price: $750,000

Square Feet: 3,781

HIGHLIGHTS: massive garage, covered porch, back deck

Listed by Mike Conroy and Dave Kleh of KW Vermont

