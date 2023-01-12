This newly built home in Essex includes a finished basement with nine foot ceilings. The main level of the home has a easy open layout that streams from kitchen to dining to living area. There is a primary suite with a full bathroom in addition to two other bedrooms sharing a full bathroom.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $679,900
Square Feet: 2,003
HIGHLIGHTS: central air conditioning, new construction, wooded backyard
Listed by Brad Dousevicz of Dousevicz Real Estate, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.