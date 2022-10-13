...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...The eastern Adirondacks Mountains and most of central,
northern, and eastern Vermont, except Grand Isle County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with leave debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storm total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher
amounts, will cause sharp rises to near bankful on many
rivers and streams. The Ausable River is expected to reach
minor flood stage by Friday afternoon, with additional minor
poor drainage and urban street flooding possible tonight into
Friday across the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts 40 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A line of showers across northern New York
may produce localized wind gusts 40 to 50 mph through 5 PM,
before the threat shifts into the Champlain Valley and parts of
northern Vermont by early this evening. Winds behind this line
of rain showers quickly diminish.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
