2 Juniper Ridge Road, Essex Junction

This house in Essex Junction has a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and new garage doors. A smart thermostat, Tesla car charger convey and dressing room are included with the property.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $598,000

Square Feet: 1,634
 
HIGHLIGHTS: new garage doors, smart thermostat, hot tub cabana
 
Listed by Matt Hurlburt of RE/MAX North Professionals

