This house in Essex Junction has a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and new garage doors. A smart thermostat, Tesla car charger convey and dressing room are included with the property.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $598,000
Square Feet: 1,634
HIGHLIGHTS: new garage doors, smart thermostat, hot tub cabana
Listed by Matt Hurlburt of RE/MAX North Professionals
