24 Alderbrook Road, Essex

This $549,000 house in Essex has a 1000 square foot basement which is currently being used as a gym and craft area. The brick fireplace with a gas insert makes the living room cozy and comfortable. 

The grounds of the house include a tree house, pool and hot tub.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Price: $549,000

Square Feet: 1,865
 
HIGHLIGHTS: hot tub, granite countertops, pool
 
Listed by Mike Trombley of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

24 Alderbrook Road, Essex

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you