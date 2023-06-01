This $549,000 house in Essex has a 1000 square foot basement which is currently being used as a gym and craft area. The brick fireplace with a gas insert makes the living room cozy and comfortable.
The grounds of the house include a tree house, pool and hot tub.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Price: $549,000
Square Feet: 1,865
HIGHLIGHTS: hot tub, granite countertops, pool
Listed by Mike Trombley of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.