This house in Essex Junction sits on a private dead end street and has a large fenced in backyard. The cape-style home includes a bright dining room and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.There is also a lower level with space for a office, storage or anything else you can think of.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three quarter)
Price: $430,000
Square Feet: 1,751
HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, spacious yard, dead end street
Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont
