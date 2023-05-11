4 East Williams Street, Essex Junction

This house in Essex Junction sits on a private dead end street and has a large fenced in backyard. The cape-style home includes a bright dining room and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.There is also a lower level with space for a office, storage or anything else you can think of.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three quarter)

Price: $430,000

Square Feet: 1,751
 
HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, spacious yard, dead end street

Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont

