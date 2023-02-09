6 Colbert Street, Essex Junction

This single level home in Essex includes a eat in kitchen with lots of storage space and and a cozy gas fireplace. The home has a unfinished basement that is ideal for storing things or converting into more living space.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)

Price: $420,000

Square Feet: 1,206

HIGHLIGHTS: 1 garage space, hardwood floors, walk in pantry

Listed by Leland Ryea of Rockstar Real Estate Collective

