This single level home in Essex includes a eat in kitchen with lots of storage space and and a cozy gas fireplace. The home has a unfinished basement that is ideal for storing things or converting into more living space.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $420,000
Square Feet: 1,206
HIGHLIGHTS: 1 garage space, hardwood floors, walk in pantry
Listed by Leland Ryea of Rockstar Real Estate Collective
