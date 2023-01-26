40 East Street, Essex Junction

This house in Essex Junction has recently been renovated to have a modern interior. The modern kitchen has a built in breakfast nook and there is a first floor primary bedroom for convenience. 

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $379,000

Square Feet: 1,300

HIGHLIGHTS: recently renovated, spacious front yard

Listed by Nancy Jenkins Real Estate

