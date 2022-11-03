This condo in Essex Junction is an end unit that has a open floor plan and a large primary suite. The main level has a washer and dryer and there is a guest bedroom with a murphy bed.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Price: $319,900
Square Feet: 1,416
HIGHLIGHTS: end unit, open floor plan, primary suite
Listed by Emily Biron of RE/MAX North Professionals
