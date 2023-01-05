38 Lavigne Road, Essex

The kitchen of this home in Essex has new kitchen appliances and a porch that leads to a spacious backyard. The basement includes storage and a workbench. The property is being sold as is and needs some updates to the house and garage.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1 full

Price: $299,000

Square Feet: 1,330

HIGHLIGHTS: storage, large kitchen, quarter acre of land

Listed by Leslie Quinn of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

