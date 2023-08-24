This condo in Essex Town has a red deck to enjoy the last of thus year's warm days. The kitchen includes stainless appliances and a counter peninsula with seating for eating breakfast and other quick meals.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $280,000
Square Feet: 964
HIGHLIGHTS: $240 HOA fee, stainless steel appliances, near walking trails
Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont
