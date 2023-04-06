This modern condo in Essex Junction has a svelte modern kitchen with quartzite countertops and a association fee that includes access to a pool and tennis courts. Additionally, the home is a end unit allowing for an abundance of natural light to come from three sides of the home.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full,1 half)
Price: $280,000
Square Feet: 1,064
HIGHLIGHTS: Condo, $240 HOA fee, association pool
