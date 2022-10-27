This townhome in Essex Junction has a tiled entryway which leads to a open carpeted living room with a sliding door to the backyard. There are two bedrooms and laundry included upstairs.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $279,900
Square Feet: 1,048
HIGHLIGHTS: private deck, townhouse, new stove
Listed by Brian French of Brian French Real Estate
