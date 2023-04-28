Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29 and 30
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition
Details: An event featuring authors, artists, demos, panels and plenty of spectacularly strange schenanigans. Purchase tickets here.
Paul Asbell
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30
Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
Details: Community Concerts at First will present guitarist Paul Asbell who will share his new takes on old blues and jazz standards and country songs. Proceeds of the show will benefit Essex CHIPS and First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. Tickets are available online here or by calling the FCCEJ office at 802-878-5745. $20 suggested donation, free for those under 18.
Trolley Wires to Rubber Tires
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10
Where: Kolvoord Room, Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street
Details: Speaker Jim Jones – a Vermont documentary filmmaker, author, and Burlington native presents a colorful program based on his recently published 204-page book complete with anecdotes, rare photos, and maps of Burlington, Winooski, and Essex Junction’s public transportation system, then and now. This event is put together but Essex Community Historical Society.
Mothers Day Sip and Shop
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11
Where: The Essex Resort and Spa
Details: Shop with ten local vendors and enjoy 14th Star beer, wine, music and activities to celebrate and get ready for Mother’s Day.
Armed Forces Day Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum (next to Essex Library)
Details: Those with past service and those serving in the military now will be asked to share their stories. There will also be exhibits celebrating Essex residents who have served their country from the Revolutionary War to now.
Essex Memorial Day Parade
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 27
Where: Essex Junction
Details: There will be a service held in Veterans Memorial Park at Five Corners before the parade begins at 10 a.m.
