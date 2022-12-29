In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200.
Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year.
5. 55 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction
This home sold for $950,000 on February 11, 2022. It has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The home sits on more than 2 acres and is built in the style of a farmhouse.
4. 78 Stonebrook Circle, Essex
This home sold for $1,000,000 on June 24, 2022. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The home is custom designed with a modern floor plan and a primary suite with a walk in closet.
3. 1070 Old Pump Road, Essex
This home sold for $1,100,000 on Dec. 23, 2022. It has 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The homestead overlooks Mount Mansfield and includes a two bedroom mother-in-law suite.
2. 296 West Sleepy Hollow Road, Essex
This home sold for $1,305,000 on April 29, 2022. It has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The contemporary log home is nestled in 11 wooded acres and has a lovely stone chimney.
1. 92 Towers Road, Essex
This home sold for $1,400,000 on April 14, 2022. It has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The house is crafted with cedar wood and has mountain views on its ten acres of land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.