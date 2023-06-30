ESSEX JUNCTION — The Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce that Raj Chawla of Essex Junction has graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute.
The Class of 2023 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends in attendance at Graduation on June 3, 2023 at Basin Harbor in Vergennes. Chawla is currently a Faculty Technology Liaison at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and serves as the President of the Essex Junction City Council.
As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI), Chawla joined 23 other leaders from around the state for a unique series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing Vermont.
With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation, and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.
With graduation as the culmination of the VLI journey, this year’s keynote address was delivered by Gus Seelig, executive director of Vermont housing and conservation board. Seelig reflected on leadership throughout history, making connections between historical movements and the ongoing work today.
He encouraged the group to keep working and keep continuing to make progress.
The Class of 2023 is the 28th graduating class and Chawla now joins a professional network of over 1000 Vermont Leadership Network Alumni, including more than 675 VLI graduates who are positively influencing Vermont’s future in business, public policy, education, community development and a wide range of volunteer and non-profit sector roles.
To learn more about the Vermont Leadership Institute and the Snelling Center’s other professional development programs, please visit www.snellingcenter.org or call 802-859-3090.
