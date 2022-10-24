MONTPELIER — On Nov. 8, Vermonters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 5, an amendment to Vermont’s constitution that would enshrine the reproductive rights that have existed in the state since 1972.
The amendment was approved 107- 41 by the Vermont House in February 2022, turning the decision over to Vermonters during the General Election.
When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24, Gov. Phil Scott, the top Republican in Montpelier, reminded Vermonters of his support for the proposition.
“In November, Vermonters will be able to further solidify this action with a constitutional amendment on the ballot. As I have said, I will be voting for that amendment, and I encourage Vermonters to stand up for the rights of women and do the same,” Scott stated in a June 24 press release.
Prop 5, also known as Article 22, was brought to the floor of the House by Rep. Ann Pugh (D-South Burlington), chair of the House Human Services Committee, because of a fear of the Supreme Court striking down Roe. v. Wade.
“Which in fact, the U.S. Supreme Court did,” Pugh said. “It is important to Vermonters to have in our constitution, what in fact has been the policy and practice in Vermont since the early 1970s. Nothing more and nothing less.”
Throughout the election season, political candidates and voters alike have perpetuated the spread of misinformation about Prop 5, with many weary of the wording used in the amendment.
“Proposal 5 will not change what has been the status quo,” Pugh said. “It does not expand, alter or change the way abortion has been practiced in Vermont since the early 1970s.”
In an effort to curb the spread of misinformation surrounding the amendment, we spoke with Rep. Ann Pugh (D-South Burlington) and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington).
Q: Why isn’t the word abortion or woman in Prop 5?
Pugh: “Because men can use birth control as well. When people begin to ask questions about why don't we use women? Why don't we use the word abortion? It is because they do not understand what this amendment does. This amendment protects the reproductive health care decisions around reproductive rights to all Vermonters.”
Q: How do reproductive rights expand beyond abortion?
Pugh: “Reproductive rights, talk about sort of three things: the right to choose whether or when to become pregnant, to use or refuse temporary or permanent birth control, to seek abortion care or to carry a pregnancy to term.”
Q: What would you say to a Vermonter who wouldn't have an abortion themself and is therefore on the fence about voting for Prop 5?
Pugh: “Prop 5 gives you the right and the freedom to make your choice to not have an abortion. A.) Do you want politicians interfering with your health care decisions? B.) This does not force you or anyone else to do anything.”
Krowinski: “Prop 5 guarantees your choice on what happens with your body regarding reproductive rights. This gives you that choice and so that is up to you. We are keeping politicians out of the exam room. The only people who should be making those decisions are the patient and the doctor, no one else.”
Q: What are common misunderstandings you have heard about this amendment?
Krowinski: “This amendment enshrines what we currently have in law, so there was some misunderstanding that something would change when this is passed. It doesn't change, it just extends and provides protections for those rights.”
Q: Why make an amendment when Vermont has Act 47 and the 1972 Beecham v. Leahy case to set precedent?
Krowinski: “It ensures that a future legislature could not hold back the rights that we have given.”
Q: Many people have been confused by the following language in the amendment: “compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” Why was it used?
Krowinski: “This is what legal scholars and through lots of testimony and vetting got us to this language.”
Editor’s Note: Read the ACLU’s “Deep Dive in A Compelling State Interest Achieved by the Least Restrictive Means” for a more thorough explanation.
Q: Could Vermonters be forced to have abortions?
Pugh: “I want to reinforce that this will not compel anyone to do anything that relates to reproductive health care, to participate in or to have any procedure that they don't want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.