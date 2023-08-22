ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Reporter reached out to Essex Town State Representatives Leonora Dodge and Rey Garofano for an update on the legislature, and what they think is important for voters to know about.
The two reps touched on bills relating to childcare, suicide prevention, transportation, and the number of vetoes invoked by Gov. Phil Scott.
Dodge, what 2-3 bills do you think are important for voters to know about?
“I am very proud of the work we accomplished on the Transportation Bill, or T-Bill, which lays out the entirety of our state’s transportation policies and funding structures. After seeing how hard our road crews worked to reopen roads affected by flooding, and after driving all the way from Vermont to Louisiana this summer, I can honestly say that our state does an incredible job managing our complex transportation infrastructure.
Our constituents should know that the T-Bill funds necessary road maintenance infrastructure, but it also channeled significant dollar amounts toward reducing our reliance on fossil fuels: $14 million for electric vehicles incentives and $7.6 million to expand fast-charging infrastructure along highways and multi-unit dwellings; $150k for electric bicycle incentives; and $49.6 million to support an equitable public transit system.
Beyond funding, the T-Bill requires that VTrans update the Vermont State Design Standards, to ensure that our towns and villages are safe, walkable, and beautiful places to live. The bill also calls upon the Agency of Transportation to improve upon our road resiliency in the face of extreme weather.
Another important bill to note is S.99, which was the Senate bill dealing with miscellaneous transportation issues, including new rules that ban holding onto cellular phones, to impede distracted driving. Drivers should be aware that law enforcement can now stop you for holding your cellphone while operating a vehicle. Phones can only be voice activated or else tapped once while located in a securely held mounting device,” Dodge stated.
Dodge, what is a moment that stuck out to you during the session?
“There were so many weighty moments from start to finish. In December, I wept, as the very first article in our Vermont Constitution was reworded to abolish all forms of slavery, and as we added a new article to protect reproductive rights.
Then in June, I got to vote in favor of a new child care program and universal school meals; mental health and suicide prevention bills; and for much-needed expansion of housing. But one of the highest highs was meeting with thoughtful Essex youth advocates who came to the state house to talk about issues ranging from gun violence to environmental protections.
My own high schooler’s Advanced Placement Environmental Studies classroom to meet with legislators and ask tough questions. That was a very special day, because it was a reminder that we need to make brave choices for the benefit of our children and grandchildren. It is even more sobering to think that we met next to the streets that were completely flooded just two months after Earth Day,” Dodge stated.
Dodge, what is something you weren’t able to get done that you wanted to?
“In consultation with our Essex Selectboard and Town Manager, as well as the Legislative Counsel for the Committee on Government Operations and my fellow Essex delegates, I introduced H. 518.
This bill reflected the charter amendments that Essex voters supported at Town Meeting Day in March of 2023. Bill H.518 would authorize the Essex Town Selectboard to adopt ordinances governing eviction without just cause, allow Essex Town to adopt fees for certain licenses, establish a procedure for the recall of Selectboard members, replace the Zoning Board of Adjustment with a Development Review Board, and generally reorganize the charter.
The House ran out of time to move this bill forward in the last session, so this will be something we hope to take up next session,” she stated.
Garofano, what 2-3 bills do you think are important for voters to know about?
“Vermont has become a leader in the nation with the passage of the historic child care and early education bill (Act 76). This bill will have long-term positive impacts on Vermont families, children, and the economy. The bill makes historic investments in our child care system by expanding eligibility for the Child Care Financial Assistance Program for middle-income families and increasing wages for the early childhood education workforce,” Garofano said.
“The suicide prevention bill (Act 45) will save lives by reducing access to lethal means. The research is clear, Vermont is experiencing a public health crisis with suicide rates higher than the national average. Children will be less likely to find unsecured guns because of the penalties created for negligent storage. Household members will also be empowered to directly petition a judge for an Extreme Risk Protection Order so they may remove guns from a home when someone is in crisis,” Garofano stated.
Garofano, what is a moment that stuck out to you during the session?
“The sheer number of vetoes by the governor is still surprising this session. Although we successfully overrode most of the vetoes, the delays prevented much-needed support to getting out into the communities in Vermont,” Garofano stated.
Garofano, what is something you weren’t able to get done that you wanted to?
“One of my priorities is to address the amount of Reach Up benefits for some of our most vulnerable Vermonters. Vermonters deserve to receive public benefits that help them meet their basic needs, which is currently not happening. I hope we will make some progress in this area in the upcoming session,” Garofano stated.
Rep. Alyssa Black did not respond for comment.
