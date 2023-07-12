ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Reporter sat down virtually with Essex Junction State Representatives Lori Houghton and Karen Dolan for an update on the legislature, and what they think is important for voters to know about.
The two reps touched on bills relating to suicide prevention, reproductive health care, domestic violence and the passing of the financial year 2023 budget following Gov. Phil Scott’s veto.
What 2-3 bills do you think are important for voters to know about?
H.230 and H.481 were two suicide prevention bills that came out of the House Committee on Healthcare that Houghton believes are important, and S.37 addresses protecting reproductive healthcare providers.
H.230 requires a 72-hour waiting period for firearm transfers from one person to another, safe storage and expansion of the state’s extreme risk protection which may be filed by the State’s Attorney, the Office of the Attorney General, or a family/household member.
If filed, the extreme risk protection would prohibit a person from purchasing, possessing, receiving a dangerous weapon or having a dangerous weapon within their custody or control.
“We wanted to look at [ways to mitigate lethality] because Vermont has one of the highest suicide rates in the country,” Houghton said. “But at the same time, we wanted to not just look at lethality, but suicide in the state overall.”
H.481 directs the new director of suicide prevention on establishing a statewide suicide prevention plan to address what's needed from the state.
One of the larger issues seen in suicide prevention is data-gathering which will help the state understand more about suicides in Vermont.
S.37, also known as the shield bill, protects healthcare providers who give reproductive and gender affirming healthcare, two forms of healthcare that are being tested across the country.
“I think it’s really important that Vermont has come forward overwhelmingly with support of protecting providers who provide that care,” Houghton said.
All three of the bills passed and became law, with Scott allowing H.230 to become law without his signature.
“He supports some provisions of the law, he doesn’t support the 72-hour waiting period. In his statement, he said it would probably be taken up in the courts, which I have heard there will be a suit against it filed against it,” Houghton said.
Two legislative actions important to Dolan include H. 41, which allows sexual and domestic violence cases to be referred to community justice centers, and the passing of the FY23 budget.
“As many as 80% of victims never report their abuse to the criminal justice system, because there's either fear or mistrust with the system, so no action is ever taken because folks aren't reporting it. And community justice centers are seen, as they developed over the past 20+ years, as a safe, reliable resource to address repairing harm in providing victims' voices,” Dolan said.
Every year a goal for the legislature is to pass a balanced budget for Vermont. This year the budget passed by the house and senate was vetoed by Gov. Scott, and the legislature was able to overturn this veto during the veto session where it passed overwhelmingly.
“When there is so much uncertainty with the flooding [...] to imagine what that extra layer would be if we didn't have a budget or working government in play,” Dolan said July 9, before the major flooding damage had happened.
What is a moment that stuck out to you during the session?
“What stuck out to me the most was how much we got done with the turnover that we had,” Houghton said.
At least a third of the representatives are new and the senate has new members and a new Senate Pro Tempore. Typically times of high turnover are focused on learning past decisions and current systems, but this year Houghton was surprised by the number of new initiatives.
This was also the first year since 2020 where there were no remote sessions. Instead, everything was in-person, which was a significant moment for Dolan who had only done legislative work remotely.
“This year, I really got to see exactly what the legislature looks like when you're in person, and also understanding the importance of the relationships that need to happen,” Dolan said.
What is something you weren’t able to get done that you wanted to?
Dolan’s committee, the House Committee on Judiciary, passed S.6 out of the House and the Senate but it was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Scott, and the committee was unable to coordinate a veto override during the veto session.
The bill works to not allow lying during closed custody interrogations.
“That's just an important value that we want to have in our state. And I understand there could be times in places where that could be helpful or maybe get to the result that we want. But I also heard lots of testimony of how there are a lot of other ways,” Dolan said.
The Committee on Healthcare has been working on creating a bill to address the large amount of paperwork healthcare providers need to complete and the burnout it creates on top of their stressful jobs.
“There's always stuff in healthcare that I wish we could get done. One of the things in particular is helping healthcare providers with the burnout,” Houghton said. “They were feeling burnt out before COVID, and then they still are after COVID.”
Final message to their constituents
Houghton and Dolan said they are always interested in talking to people, and even though they’re not in session, if there's any issues please reach out to them at LHoughton@leg.state.vt.us and KNDolan@leg.state.vt.us.
