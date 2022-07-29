TOWN OF ESSEX — Local trash haulers are frustrated they may lose up to 1.5 hours of their work day due to a possible change in the proposed public nuisance ordinance the Town selectboard is still discussing.
At the last Town selectboard meeting on July 11, the board discussed a new public nuisance ordinance with Chief of Essex Police Ron Hoague and Lt. Robert Kissinger. Among the proposed laws is a time frame for when trash haulers would be prohibited from collecting trash due to the noise the work causes.
“The removal of household and commercial trash by authorized commercial trash haulers utilizing mechanized conveyances between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. is prohibited,” the ordinance states.
In the town and city’s previous joint ordinance, trash haulers could begin work at 6 a.m. After separation, the Essex Junction City Council changed the ordinance to 7 a.m. The Town of Essex, which currently doesn’t have a set time frame, is now considering the same change.
Chief Hoague said Essex PD has not received any complaints about the noise of trash trucks from the Town, only from the City.
“Part of the reason for the ordinance is to try and think of things that we might incur … But we’re willing to accommodate whatever the needs of the town are or restructure wording,” he said.
This proposed time change has sparked some anger from local trash haulers while others understand the need for the ordinance.
Zeb Snow, president of Hero Haulers, said none of the towns his company services have trash collection ordinances to his knowledge.
Hero Haulers, which is based in Grand Isle, serves Essex, Essex Junction, the Champlain Islands, Waterbury, Colchester and other towns.
After hearing about the proposed ordinance, Snow was very frustrated.
“No municipality or local small town government should have the ability to tell a person in the labor industry when they’re allowed to work and when they’re not allowed to work,” Snow told the Reporter.
Compounding labor struggles
With the economy as it is, Snow said people in the labor industry are already struggling with the cost of gas and paying their employees livable wages.
“To step up to the plate and say ‘Oh wait, now we’re going to limit how many hours you’re allowed to work in a day,’ that seems beyond responsible. That’s a far cry from looking out for your local economy,” he said.
Snow understands that big trucks can typically make a lot of noise, which is why he doesn't want them or use them. Hero Hauler trucks use diesel engines which are not as loud as the compact engines many garbage trucks use, he said.
“We run a small front door service where we pull in the driveway of every customer with quiet trucks,” Snow said.
Snow sympathizes with commercial companies such as Myers who need to collect trash from larger areas earlier in the morning, otherwise, they can’t do their jobs with the traffic on the road.
“In the labor industry you start early,” Snow said. “It has been that way since Vermont was created as a state.”
Snow’s first customers often get picked up at 6 a.m., so his haulers need to be on the road at 5:30 a.m. Because he runs his company out of a small residential area, he must drive by the surrounding houses.
While Snow’s trucks use quieter engines, he can see how the louder trucks could affect a person’s quality of life.
“But it’s the price of having your garbage picked up,” Snow said.
If the hours were cut, Snow said the companies would need to find people to work on the weekend which are “few and far between.”
Impact on commercial haulers
Lee Tourville, owner of Tourville Trucking a residential hauling company, said he knew of time restrictions in other municipalities that only applied to commercial haulers, prohibiting them from starting work before 6 a.m.
Commercial haulers are larger trucks that empty larger dumpsters, which can cause loud sounds, Tourville said.
For Tourville, the biggest problem with changing the start time to 7 a.m. is that the transfer station, where recycling is dropped off, closes at 3 p.m., because the ordinance affects both trash and recycling collection.
“They’re going to have to do something on the other end so we can dump our stuff… It’s a struggle for haulers to get there by 3 p.m. and if they bump their times even later I could see that being a situation,” he told the Reporter.
If the time frame was changed to 7 a.m., Tourville said he and his employees would need to adjust.
Like Snow, Tourville doesn't understand why the Town would restrict commercial haulers.
“I’m kind of confused why they would do that to them because the whole reason the commercial haulers get up really early is to beat the traffic so they can get into these parking spots before the businesses open up,” he said.
Once the businesses open up and cars fill the parking lots, there is no way for the haulers to do their jobs, Tourville said.
“I feel bad for the commercial haulers because that’s their only chance of getting into some of these businesses,” he said.
James Trask, operations manager of Duffy’s Waste, doesn’t think the time change would be a big deal because his haulers start at 6:15 a.m.
“We’re happy to accommodate that, it makes sense to me … I get why you shouldn't really want to be woken up before 7 a.m. by garbage trucks, I understand the logic of it,” he told the Reporter.
What’s next
If the ordinance is approved by the Essex selectboard, Sgt. Michael Chistolini of the Essex Police Department said drivers found in violation of the time frame would receive a written warning addressed to the owners of the company, explaining the ordinance and potential fines if there are future violations.
The first fine would start out at $25, increasing to $50 the second time, $75 the third and $100 the fourth. All fines would be filed to the company, not the individual truck driver.
“Obviously we wouldn’t write someone a violation the first time,” Chief Hoague said at the July 11 selectboard meeting. “We would hopefully follow up with that company and say, ‘Listen, there’s an ordinance, one of your trash haulers was in violation of the time, here are the times and this is what the language is in the ordinance.”
The police department plans to notify the hauling companies after the time changes are finalized by sending letters to the main offices and headquarters of known haulers. EPD would also share the change on social media.
Given the diverse properties in the Town of Essex, selectboard Clerk Ethan Lawrence asked if the town could be divided into zones and assigned different time frames, which Chief Hoage said could be defined as commercial and residential.
But Ltn. Kissinger said the issue with zones for a noise ordinance is that someone on the other side of the zone’s dividing line could still hear the noise happening in the area where the noise is allowed.
Chief Hoague said would prefer one time that works for everyone instead of multiple time frames.
The Town of Essex selectboard’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.
