ESSEX JUNCTION — Through a hedge-framed road, following the arrows past the farm stand and down a dirt path is a field of strawberries now open for pick-your-own season.
The season officially began on June 15 at Paul Mazza’s farm stand on Poor Farm Road. Berry-pickers can park right next to the fields, grab a cardboard flat and fill it with fresh strawberries.
By the late afternoon on Thursday, many of the strawberries in the roped-off section had been picked through, but after pushing leaves aside there were still many berries left to be found.
Thursday was blustery but that didn’t stop the constant circulation of families and friends crouching down in between the rows of the strawberry plants, looking for ripe berries to pluck from the stems.
Laura Hall, a community member who was coming for the second time, had been picking strawberries for just 15 minutes before her flat was full of bright red fruit.
Hall plans to eat the strawberries fresh, put them in her water and possibly bake them in a pie.
Cassidy Martin, who has worked at Paul Mazza’s for two years, said the stand has been especially busy since they opened up pick-our-own.
“We’ve had 137 transactions this morning,” Martin said. “Some of those are no sales with people changing out cash, but it’s definitely been over 100.”
The stand sells different produce including rhubarb, strawberries – already picked – lettuce, tomatoes and scallion onions. In a refrigerator, the stand has a variety of drinks and whipped cream canisters to go with the fresh berries.
They also sell baked goods such as pies, banana bread and a variety of cookies.
Emily Mazza, the youngest daughter of Paul Mazza, loves working at the stand.
“It’s a good community spot where I know all of my customers,” Mazza said.
Growing up on the farm has been great, Mazza said. She enjoys having fruits and vegetables in her backyard and building a community.
Mazza recommends those who pick the strawberries bake strawberry rhubarb pie.
“It’s my dad’s favorite. We all eat it,” she said.
The strawberry season goes through late June or early July depending on the weather, Martin said. The farm will also have pick-your-own raspberries, blueberries, herbs, apples and fall raspberries, according to the pick your own timeline.
