ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex High School parking lot was full of celebration Aug. 1 for the Essex Police Department’s third annual national night out. Children and adults alike were able to meet with and better understand the jobs of their emergency responders.
“The goal of the event is to help bring the community, support services and the emergency services closer together,” the Essex Police Department stated in its Facebook event post.
Millions of people attend National Night Out celebrations held in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases world wide, according to the National Night Out webpage.
“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more,” the page states.
In between live music and pop music emanating from both ends of the large parking lot were vendors educating attendees on public safety through games and demonstrations.
The Essex Junction Fire Department had its tower ladder outstretched into the sky, pulling many heads up to see how high it reached.
Along with all of the informational aspects of the event were games, a train ride, bounce house and free food cooked up by City of Essex Junction Manager Regina Mahony and Essex Town Manager Greg Duggan.
