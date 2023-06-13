ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Rotary Club of Essex gathered at Essex Resort & Spa June 7 to hear from Globalfoundries’ Vice President and General Manager Ken McAvey and other staff.
Globalfoundries, a global semiconductor manufacturer, has been operating out of Essex Junction since 2015 in the plant formerly run by IBM. The company is the largest private employer in Vermont.
McAvey presented on who the GF team is, what sustainability efforts they’re making and GF’s community approach. Rotary club members were then able to ask a few questions about the operations of the business.
The presentation was among the first steps GF is taking to be more public-facing going forward, Rotary Club member Greg Morgan told the Reporter.
The presentation was a part of a speaker series lineup the Rotary Club hosts. The next speaker will be Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George, at 12:10 p.m. June 21. George will be providing an update on prosecuting crime in Chittenden County.
To become a member of the Rotary Club of Essex, find information here.
For a full-resolution copy of any of the below photos email the Essex Reporter at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.