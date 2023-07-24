ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Public Library hosted its inaugural Garden Tour July 22, showcasing the botanical works of six Essex and three Essex Junction gardeners.
The tour was organized to raise money for the library, with a $10 suggested donation ticket. Below are photos of six of the nine gardens with words from each of the gardeners. If you were unable to attend the tour but would still like to support the Essex Public Library, donate here.
Suzanne Boyajian, Essex Town
Q: What do you most enjoy about gardening?
Boyajian: “What I enjoy most is getting my hands dirty after the long winter. I love being barefoot and feeling the earth under my feet. I love its ever changing drama and being able to redo and redesign.”
Q:What is your favorite flower and why?
Boyajian: “My favorite flower is whatever is blooming. Ha....sorry but it's true. I even love many weeds that bloom.”
Q: What advice do you have for prospective gardeners?
Boyajian: “My advice for new gardeners is do what you like. There is no right or wrong and if something isn't doing well, move it. Gardening needs to be stress free and creative.”