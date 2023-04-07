VERMONT — Lightning cracked across the sky April 5 as the press stood on the tarmac of the Burlington International Airport, but few heads turned — reporters kept their eyes trained on the space where First Lady Jill Biden would soon be landing.
When the doors of her plane, Executive One Foxtrot, opened, there were no gasps or shouts from below, just a simple hello and wave from Biden before she began to descend the stairs and head toward the hangar of Beta Technologies.
The light rainfall was a bit of a hindrance, small drops smudging scribbles of black ink on notepads and threatening to ruin uncovered cameras, but the rain-soaked runway became a unique canvas for the photos.
Among a sea of black reflections left by the suits of Secret Service agents and White House staff, Biden stood out with a bright red shadow left behind by her coat.
Once Biden was safely in the building, we were off, trailing behind Beta team member Lexi Pace. My sneakers squeaked obnoxiously against the floors of the airport hanger, but the sound was dulled by the hustle of other journalists working to get the perfect shot.
We traveled through a well-timed route from one roped off space to another, following Biden and Vermont politicians as they spoke with local students and Beta interns about technical education and workforce challenges.
The hangar was surrounded by windows from which Secret Service agents peered down. From an upstairs conference room, a host of Beta employees gathered together to see the First Lady.
When it was time for the speeches to be delivered, distinguished guests began to file into the hangar, sitting in reserved fold-up chairs each with a small water bottle underneath the seat. The guests held up phones, snapping pictures and marveling at the space while they waited for Biden and the other politicians to come speak.
As I stood behind the crowd, I weighed the pros and cons of switching to my smaller lens to give my arms a break from holding up the large telephoto.
After Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) and U.S. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) addressed the crowd, Biden returned to the hangar with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Gov. Phil Scott.
The crowd cheered and stood up to greet the politicians as they walked in, and stood up twice more when Biden and Scott took their turns at the microphone.
By the beginning of the speeches, I had already filled one SD card, and I continued to take photos of every smile and wave, just in case the last 100 shots had somehow been blurry or caught a blink. All of the file sorting would later be a copious amount of work.
There were so many photo-worthy moments, but I had to pick and choose which angles I wanted to capture, unfortunately not being able to stand in two places at once.
There were also shots I missed, my shutter not quick enough to catch them as it reopened from the previous photo. A final handshake between the First Lady and the governor, a laugh shared between Biden and Cardona, the peak of the plane’s nose as the plane turned on the runway.
Of course, after spending four hours selecting and editing these photos, part of me is glad I didn’t capture those extra moments. These are some of my favorites.
