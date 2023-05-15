EWSD — The Westford School held a fine arts festival Friday May 12 displaying over 300 student pieces that fit under the theme “community connectivity with kindness through art.”
Students, friends and family gathered at the Westford Common Hall for the fine arts festival serenaded by the school chorus and ensemble and catered by food trucks and a special take out menu at the Westford Country Store.
Kids lugging their instruments and a handful of homemade baked goods weaved in and out of the common hall looking at their friend’s works and eager to show off their own. Outside children could run out their sugar highs by running up and down the hill, playing adventure behind the common hall and hula-hooping with their friends.
Made on the Farm ice cream was stacked high on sugar cones for anyone lucky enough to buy a scoop at the entrance of the Westford Common Hall parking lot.
Outside the building a large canvas was slowly transformed into a forest of birch wood trees by students painting alongside Australian-American mural artist Charles Hudson, an NYC artist known in Vermont for his murals at the Burlington airport.