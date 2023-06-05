ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Queers and allies paraded along Maple Street Park and Pool down a path lined with pinwheels through a rainbow made of balloons as Lady Gaga's "Born this Way," was blasted through speakers June 3.
The parade was just the start of Essex Junction's first ever Pride festival, a three hour long event filled with food and games, drag story time, countless performances, many LGBTQIA+ businesses and lots of smiles.
