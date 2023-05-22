EWSD — Essex High School seniors showed up to the Colchester Hampton Inn Saturday, May 20, in snappy suits and beautiful dresses, some accessorizing with a hat or a pair of black sunglasses for their senior prom.
A red-carpet path led students from the check-in station down the hall to a dance floor and a buffet serving cookies, chicken nuggets, mozzarella sticks and other comfort foods.
A team of professional photographers were stationed at the end for professionally lit prom photos and a Photo Booth set up had glittery hats and fun signs for students to pose with when they weren’t dancing to “Yeah!” by Usher under blue and red stage lighting.
