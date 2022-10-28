EWSD — Silent murmurs of the audience members blanketed the auditorium before the lights dimmed and applause rang out in anticipation of the Essex High School fall band and choir concert.
The Oct. 26 concert showcased pieces from the chamber choir, symphonic band, concert choir, wind ensemble and the Essex Jazz Collective, opening with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by the chamber choir.
The well practiced notes filled the concert hall followed by a lengthy round of applause after each piece. Students played on beat and sang with smiles on their faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.