CONCERT PHOTOS_6.jpg
KATE VANNI Staff Writer

EWSD — Silent murmurs of the audience members blanketed the auditorium before the lights dimmed and applause rang out in anticipation of the Essex High School fall band and choir concert.

The Oct. 26 concert showcased pieces from the chamber choir, symphonic band, concert choir, wind ensemble and the Essex Jazz Collective, opening with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by the chamber choir.

The well practiced notes filled the concert hall followed by a lengthy round of applause after each piece. Students played on beat and sang with smiles on their faces.

EHS band
CONCERT PHOTOS.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_2.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_3.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_7.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_8.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_9.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_10.jpg
CONCERT PHOTOS_11.jpg

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. She’s a recent graduate of the University of Vermont. To reach sher

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you