EWSD — One by one nearly 300 Essex High School students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, commemorating four years of hard work on June 17.
The Class of 2023 exchanged hugs and handshakes with school administrators and student selected speaker Dean Corkum, a few pausing to take a selfie.
Here is the second and final round of photos from the class of 2023 graduation ceremony. Find individual candid diploma acceptances on Wednesday. For a full-resolution copy of any of the 200+ photos email the Essex Reporter at kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com with a screenshot of the desired image.