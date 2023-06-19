EWSD — Essex High School’s Class of 2023 gathered in the auditorium for the last time Saturday, June 17 where students lined up by last name and walked to their graduation ceremony.
Tassels swung left and right as the students turned to chat with each other, excitement and melancholy filling the air. Yellow boutonnieres were pinned to their blue graduation robes and various cords and stoles were draped over the students shoulders — with maroon, silver and gold symbolizing cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude, respectively.
Surrounding the students in the EHS skating facility were parents and guardians, friends and family, administrators and staff. Bouquets of all sizes and colors were tucked safely under fold out chairs and cameras were held high pointed at the senior class.
From the bleachers, individually-decorated caps could be seen showing off where students were planning to start this next chapter of their lives, or parting words they had for their high school experience.