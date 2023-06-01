EWSD — Four hundred students packed into the Essex Elementary School gymnasium for a special assembly Monday with a special announcement: the school is now a Professional Learning Community.
The honor is one only four other Vermont schools have received, two of which are in Essex Westford School District.
Professional Learning Communities are schools and districts whose educators have recognized the key to improved student-learning is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve the students.
Essex Elementary School was recognized by Solution Tree, a professional development company with a focus on educators, for its sustained success in raising student achievement.
“The school’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students,” Solution Tree’s press release states.
Schools recognized as PLC are judged through a strict criteria which includes a demonstrated commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of the concepts for at least three years and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period.
“Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee,” the press release states.
Hiawatha Elementary and Summit Street School were the first Vermont schools to be recognized as PLC on June 7, 2022. Now, with Essex Elementary joining, these three schools are among nearly 500 other PLC schools in the United States.
The students in the auditorium were celebrated along with the educators for the work they’ve put into Essex Elementary becoming a PLC. After the presentation, students were given PLC stickers that read “I attend Essex Elementary, a model PLC school!”
