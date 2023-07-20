ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Experience Green saw one of its largest turnouts last night, July 20, with over 1,000 people attending Trucks, Taps and Tunes in support of Vermont flood relief.
Donations of clothes, towels, bottled water, perishable food and other items were piled high in large donation crates. The donation bins sat next to a tent for a raffle which community members entered for a chance to win one of the extensive list of prizes from Essex Experience businesses.
The raffle had raised $2,000, with the average donation of $25 per person, before the concert was over. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be going to the Vermont Emergency Relief and Assistance Fund.
The raffle was organized by Kayla Silver, owner of Salt & Bubbles in the Essex Experience.
“We knew we wanted to do something, this concert was always going to happen, we were like ‘we’ve got a free concert, people are already going to come, we might as well organize something along this line,’” Silver said.
Silver worked alongside Essex Experience staff to collect the raffle prizes, reaching out to every business in the Essex Experience.
The final prize list totaled 11 businesses and nearly 20 prizes.
“It’s really just a massive community effort,” she said. “All of these prizes are just small businesses putting forward what they can.”
