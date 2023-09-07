ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Essex High School students and Rotary Club of Essex members gathered at EHS Thursday and planted 300 perennial wildflowers in 30 minutes for a pollinator garden that spans ⅓ of an acre.
This garden is one of 252 Bee the Change is working to plant across Vermont in an effort to restore biodiversity throughout the state, which coincides with the Rotary Club’s goal of planting pollinator gardens in all five communities they serve.
“In addition to a $3,000 donation to Bee the Change, club members are working with their local networks to secure planting sites in Essex Town, Westford, Jericho and Underhill,” a press release from EHS states.
“If we were able to throw a switch and magically solve the carbon equation, reverse it and end the climate crisis, we would still be heading for catastrophe because of biodiversity loss,” said Mike Kiernan, founder of Bee the Change.
These pollinator gardens serve to mitigate the loss of biodiversity, and restore it. Kiernan and others tending to the Bee the Change gardens have seen results of their work, with sightings of vulnerable bee species in their gardens.
“Osmia Texana, a bee that has been seen in the modern era, five times—four of them have been in our habitats this year,” Kiernan said.
“Vulnerable species” carry a heavy reality of being threatened with extinction, but Bee the Change has a more positive outlook on the classification.
“We think of it as…maybe it's capable of being healed,” he said.
Bee the Change is working with UVM’s Gund Institute to find statistical evidence of the change they are making.
The partnership between Bee the Change, the Rotary Club and EHS AP Advanced Placement Environment students began back in March with Kiernan and the Rotary Club speaking with students, and designing the garden.
“We needed to have a walking path and a path that was big enough to have cars, because the plan is to put some little benches and maybe have a bat house and bird houses,” EHS science teacher Erin Bessy said.
Bessy guided her students through the planning stage and on Thursday brought them outside for the hands-on work.
Students with little gardening experience were a little unsure of what to do at first, struggling with freeing the roots from the planters and digging holes the right depth. But after a couple plants they were confidently putting them into the fresh tilled soil—some students graduating from small plugs to Elderberry trees.
“This would have [taken] two people all day. Many hands make light work with something like this,” Kiernan said, looking out at the students and the Rotary Club members working on the garden.
The plants and seeds put in the ground Thursday should bloom in spring of 2024, but fully establishing these fields takes 4-5 years.
“We would be delighted to work with [anyone interested]. We have fields everywhere, and those fields are gonna need volunteers. We’re gonna need hands, not just to establish them to keep them going,” Kiernan said.
Those interested in doing similar work with Bee the Change can learn more here.
