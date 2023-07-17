The Shoppe

The Shoppe food truck serves caters to patrons lining up for burgers, sandwiches and fries at Trucks Taps and Toons July 12.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Experience green is filled with lawn chairs as people settle in for live music with food from local food trucks and, for some, a cold brew from 5-8 p.m. every Wednesday night until Aug. 16.

This past Wednesday, July 12, Raised by Hippies took over the stage and played lesser-known tracks of influential bands from the 60s and 70s. The band was founded in 2017 by John Kitonis and Chris Mazur and is now a group of veterans from local bands including The Heaters, The Full Cleveland, The Fog and more.

The energy-filled concert series caters to all ages with mini golf and a bounce house for younger children, cornhole and a lawn of fresh grass perfect for cartwheels and tag.

Just outside the entrance to the concert green is a mini market of five to nine local food trucks offering a wide variety of options from Mexican food to donut sundaes.

The tunes change each week. Keep up to date on the new performers here.

This is the fifth year of the free event put on by the Essex Experience.

Find photos of the activities below.

Trucks Taps and Tunes July 12

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. Reach her at (802)-448-0253

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you