...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including Clinton and Essex
counties. All of central and northern Vermont.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and
streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow-moving shower and thunderstorm activity will track
eastward across the watch area this afternoon and evening.
Rainfall amounts from this afternoon and evening's
thunderstorm activity could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with
the stronger storms. Recent heavy rainfall has led to soil
conditions across the region being completely saturated. The
ground has no capacity to absorb heavy rainfall which leads
to immediate runoff into creeks and streams and can cause
renewed flash flooding.
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight EDT Tuesday night.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke for all of
Vermont through midnight tonight. The 24 hour average Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to occur within the Code Orange or Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups category. However, note that pollutant levels
may occur in the code red or "unhealthy" range for all individuals on
an hourly basis.
Who needs to be concerned? Sensitive groups include people with
heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers,
minority populations, and outdoor workers.
What should you do? Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. It's okay to be active outside, but take more breaks
and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing
or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma
action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy. If you have heart
disease, symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or
unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of
these, contact your healthcare provider.
For additional information, please visit the Vermont Agency of
Natural Resources website at https://dec.vermont.gov/air-
quality/local-air-quality-forecasts
