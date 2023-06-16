ESSEX JUNCTION — “Read in the voice of an infomercial. Do you need eggs? Do you like supporting local farms? Boy do I have good news for you,” Essex Junction resident Mikayla Lynn posted to Facebook, advertising $4/dozen free range farm eggs.
Lynn works for Breakaway Farm, a farm out in Grand Isle that is “drowning” in eggs, and they are offering to deliver eggs to Essex Junction residents. The offer was received well by the community, some asking for as many as five dozen eggs.
For those who would like to take the more scenic route to get to the eggs, the farm is a 28-minute drive from Essex Junction, through Sand Bar State Park with water on both sides of the road.
You might wish you were a passenger on the ride so you could stare out the window for longer.
Eggs from Breakway Farm are placed out on a stand where interested buyers can text the number written on the chalkboard if Lynn and their coworkers are out working on the farm.
At $4 a dozen, Breakaway Farm eggs are cheaper than the free-range and pasture-raised eggs on the shelves at Hannaford, which are $5-$7 a dozen before tax.
“A few people who have stopped by for eggs said that since we’re selling at $4 a dozen, and we don’t put tax on that, we’re actually a cheaper vendor,” Lynn said.
The eggs also vary in size and color, not just brown and white, but blue and green as well. The lighter, more colored eggs are also known as Easter eggs. Egg color and size changes depending on the chicken. Breakaway Farm has a “farm mix” of chickens with different breeds.
“There’s [also] the added benefit of not having any preservatives in these guys, and they’re free range, so you’re getting a lot healthier food out of it,” Lynn said.
While the spotlight is currently on the farm’s chickens, Breakaway Farm was originally a cow farm, and since 2000 it’s now known for its horseback trail rides with about 30 horses and mules.
“We now offer the best value boarding, training, lessons and trail riding in the area,” the website states. “We cater for all styles and types of riders from total beginners to advanced canter and gallop rides.”
Interested in riding? Call 802-372-8491 or email reins@breakaway-farm.com for a reservation.
Along with the horses are a few other animals on the farm those who visit might get a glimpse of including Emily a sheepdog, Missy who’s been a barncat her whole life and her kittens.
The chickens might be less excited to see you, especially if they are still feeling broody over the eggs they’ve laid.
Find Breakaway Farm at 16 US Route 2, Grand Isle, Vermont.
