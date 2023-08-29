ESSEX TOWN — Vermonters from across the state traveled to the Essex Experience for the third annual Caribbean Carnival last Sunday. Attendees danced to Soca music, ate Caribbean food and learned about the history of Carnival.
The celebration is put on by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford, which had one goal with its third annual celebration: have more people than last year. Two hours into the four-hour event, this goal was met, Jamaal Hankey, VIEW’s project manager told the Reporter.
“We absolutely hit that goal and so many people from all around the state coming in from Fairfield, Middlebury, Waterbury. We're excited to keep having this thing growing every single year,” Hankey said.
The attendance from folks not in the area was thanks to the Carnival’s artist Soca Chris, who was a wide reach with his platform as a national Soca ambassador, Hankey said.
Soca Chris kept the energy up, filling the Essex Experience with the upbeat fusion of African and East Indian rhythms.
“Soca is the sound of Carnival,” one of the informational signs by VIEW stated.
From confident dancers joining the Zumba instructor-led dance moves, to more reserved music appreciators hanging back and tapping their feet, all attendees were being moved with the music.
Carnival can be found in over 50 countries worldwide due to the colonization of the Americas, Asia and Africa by Spain, France and Portugal.
“Carnival traditions around the world represent the history of survival and struggle by people who were resisting oppression,” the info signs stated. “Boundaries surrounding gender, class, race and age are played with and subverted through costumes and traditions.”
Carnival is in Essex because the VIEW wants to honor and celebrate Caribbean communities in Vermont.
“Just as Carnival in the Caribbean is a chance to celebrate in spite of difficult times, we want to bring joy and a sense of connectedness to our neighbors,” the info signs stated.
To learn more about Caribbean culture, Phoenix Books in Essex has a wide selection of books by Caribbean authors covering fiction to memoirs to cooking, including books by Julia Alvarez, a Caribbean Vermonter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.