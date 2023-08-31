Essex Middle School

Two Essex Middle School students hold hands on the first day of school Aug. 30.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — As students made their way to the classrooms for the first day back in school, wet sneakers and rain boots squeaked on the floor tiles and whispers of “what class are you in” echoed through the halls.

The 2023-24 school year for EWSD began with light showers and an early release day. Educators greeted their new students at the doors, recognizing a few younger siblings of past students they taught, and saying hello to former students who are now in older grades. 

Find photos of Founders Memorial School, Essex Middle School and Albert D Lawton Intermediate below.

Do you have photos of your child’s first day of school? Email them to news@essexreporter.com to be featured in a back-to-school gallery.

2023 Back to school photos

